Warrants out for two men wanted for murder of JI leader’s son

A judicial magistrate on Tuesday issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of two suspects wanted for the murder of a son of a Jamaat-e-Islami local leader.

Muhammad Ali, son of the JI’s nazim in Manghopir, Muhammad Ishaq, was killed in an attack on their shop in the neighborhood on July 26. The West district’s JM ordered the investigation officer to arrest Siraj and Maqsood and present them in the court within two weeks.

Earlier, the IO had told the court that the suspects had reportedly escaped to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the killing. Meanwhile, the IO produced an arrested suspect, Mujahid Masood, in the court after the expiry of his physical remand in police custody.

He requested the court to extend Masood’s physical remand for interrogation to trace the absconding suspects; however, the JM sent him to jail in judicial custody. The suspect was arrested by the police in a raid on a tip-off at a house near Farsi Ground in Manghopir on August 11.

The police had claimed seizing the 9mm weapon used in the offence from him, and had told media that he had confessed to the murder during the initial probe and disclosed the names of his accomplices. The FIR was registered under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempting to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Manghopir police station.