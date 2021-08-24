SPRA warns of protest

MULTAN: The South Punjab Restaurants Association (SPRA) has warned of protest if the government does not review lockdown decisions.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, SPRA President Tahir Gujjar said the government and the NCOC are moving restaurants towards bankruptcy. At least 300, 000 workers are attached to restaurants in South Punjab and their jobs are associated with the industry. All shopping malls and markets are open in cities but the government did not allow dining at restaurants.

SPRA Senior Vice President Ejaz Karim, Vice President Chaudhry Zulkif, General Secretary Hassan Khan, Media Secretary Jawad Haider Joya, Finance Secretary Ahmed Shoaib, Member Executive Committee Farhan Baloch, Ahmed Malik and others were present on the occasion.