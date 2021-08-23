Two fishermen released from Indian jails reach home

SUKKUR: Two fishermen, detained by India over violation of maritime boundary, were released from the Indian jails and reached their homes on Sunday.

According to reports, two Pakistani fishermen, Ali Bux Mallah and Mubarak Mallah, residents of Keti Bandar, reached their homes on Sunday after they were released from the Indian jails some 16 days ago. The reports said the fishermen were arrested by the Indian Navy over violation of international maritime boundaries some four years ago.

It is pertinent to mention here that the fishermen had been imprisoned in India for the past four years, while the Indian government had released them nearly 16 days ago, putting them into isolation due to Covid-19 pandemic.