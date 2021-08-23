We hadn’t had defeated the coronavirus in an efficient manner when the government and other political parties started showing a lax attitude to observing safety measures. On the one hand, the government, through media campaigns, keeps telling people that unless everyone gets vaccinated, precautionary measures such as social distancing, mask-wearing and strict personal hygiene are the only way to fight against the virus. On the other, our political leaders, who are supposed to be role models for their followers, are often caught flouting SOPs. They don’t wear masks in public and are also not willing to postpone public rallies and meetings in an attempt to stop the spread of this virus. Little do they realize that people mimic their leaders. This is the reason that campaigns against corruption usually fail. When people see their leaders indulging in corrupt practices and breaking the law, they also do whatever they can in their limited capacity.

Unless our leaders do away with this behaviour, we are unlikely to see a nationwide change where people seriously follow what the government tells them. When it comes to Covid-19-related SOPs, it is quite important for leaders to follow SOPs. The virus is dangerous, and many people can die if they continue to show carelessness. It is hoped that our leaders will realise the gravity of the situation and be the role models who will help mitigate the spread of the virus through strict precautionary measures. Postponing public events may not damage their political careers but it will surely save precious lives.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad