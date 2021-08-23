Call to help improve Afghanistan’s economy

LAHORE:SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Sunday called upon the international community to support the Afghanistan economically to help rebuild one of the world’s poorest states.

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry representative Iftikhar Ali Malik said it was equally essential for the international players and major donors to stay engaged in order to support the people of war-torn Afghanistan and restore it’s totally collapsed economy. The aid flow in 2020 represented 42.9 per cent of Afghanistan’s $19.8 billion GDP. Iftikhar Ali Malik said Afghan’s economy was also hit during COVID-19 pandemic and the new regime of Taliban had acknowledged that it could not improve the situation without foreign help. He said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had also spoken to many countries to work with them on their economy as Afghanistan needed help.