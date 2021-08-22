Dozens of suspects held in Lakki search

LAKKI MARWAT: The police claimed to have arrested a dozens of suspects, including two outlaws, in a search and strike operation in the limits of Pezu Police Station on Saturday.

Talking to the media, District Police Officer Imran Khan said that search and strike operations were being carried out on a daily basis against criminals and anti-social elements in the district.

He said that under the supervision of DSP Iqbal Mohmand and SHO Pezu Mohammad Amir Khan along with Chowki Shahbaz Khel Police and Elite Force personnel and Ladies Police raided the houses of criminals. DPO said that during the operation, the police nabbed 12 suspects including two outlaws and as many facilitators wanted 02 criminals, adding, as many as eight suspects were shifted to police stations under the counter-operation. The district police chief said that the data of 60 persons were checked through modern technology (Criminal Record Verification System) while documents of 10 vehicles and 20 motorcycles were checked through (Vehicle Verification System).