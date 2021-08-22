CM’s assistant, minister briefed on Kandhkot-Ghotki bridge

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, the special assistant to the Sindh chief minister on Board of Investment and public-private partnership projects, on Saturday said that the Sindh government was working on large-scale development projects through public-private partnerships.

He said this while presiding over a meeting along with provincial minister Shabbir Ali Bijarani to review the construction work of the Kandhkot-Ghotki bridge.

According to a statement issued, the meeting was attended by Kashmore Deputy Commissioner Munawar Ali Mithiani and other officers.

Bijarani and Qamar were briefed on the ongoing construction work at the meeting. It was told that the completion of the bridge would make travelling easier for people.

The construction work on the bridge has been going on for a year and a half and it would be completed in three more years.

Talking to the media, Bijarani and Qamar said the completion of the bridge would greatly benefit both the districts and it would be completed in three years. Responding to a question, they said they were working for the betterment of Kandhkot.

Qamar said the representatives of the Pakistan Peoples Party were committed to solving the problems of the people at all levels.