To mourn the Karbala tragedy, a procession carrying 72 mock coffins of the Karbala martyrs was taken out on Saturday by the Shah Khurasan administration.

The participants of the procession highlighted the historic sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions. The procession started at Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan and culminated at Aza Khana-e-Zehra after passing through its traditional route, which was closed for the public by the traffic police.