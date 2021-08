This is to draw the attention of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) authorities to the unavailability of line water in Sector 8-D, Baldia Town, Karachi. Residents have been living without water supply for the last six months.

It is quite surprising that the area is without water, even though the Hub dam is almost full. The KWSB needs to look into the matter and take actions to ensure the uninterrupted supply of water in Baldia Town’s Sector 8-D.

Ali Javed

Karachi