Two more PIA special flights to Kabul for rescue

LAHORE: As part of resumption of rescue operation from Kabul, two more PIA special flights left on Friday to bring back stranded Pakistanis and other foreign nationals to Pakistan. The flights took off on request of Pakistan embassy in Kabul and other foreign agencies.

CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik himself traveled on the flight from Islamabad to Kabul to motivate the crew. To the pleasant surprise of the crew, Director-General Afghan Civil Aviation Authority contacted on radio and welcomed the aircraft and CEO PIA when it entered into the Afghan airspace.