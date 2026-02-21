Touching Eric Dane moment with daughter emerges after viral final words

Eric Dane 'Famous Last Words': Old video shows the actor's heartwarming moment with daughter

Eric Dane's affection for his daughters, Billie Beatrice Dane and Georgia Geraldine Dane, was well-known. His last project, Famous Last Words, on Netflix is a testament to this, where he addressed them and gave them advice and lessons.



In the midst of this, another touching clip of the late actor with one of his daughters resurfaced.

Dane's daughter is on the stairs, ready to jump into her father's arms, making this a warm family moment that draws fans' heartwarming reactions after his clip went viral in his documentary.

In the video, he offers them four lessons after suffering from ALS.

First, live in the present

“First, live now. Right now. In the present. It’s hard, but I learned to do that,” the actor who plays Dr Mark “McSteamy” Sloan begins.

Second, fall in love

“Second, fall in love,” he shares, adding that it is "not necessarily with a person, although I do recommend that as well. But fall in love with something. Find your passion, your joy. "Find the thing that makes you want to get up in the morning and drives you through the entire day.”

Third, be selective in choosing friends

“Choose your friends wisely," he says, as an actor who has over three decades of experience in the industry.

Fourth, never give up

“Fight with every ounce of your being, and with dignity. When you face challenges, health or otherwise, fight them. Never give up. Fight until your last breath. This disease is slowly taking my body, but it will never take my spirit," he adds.

Dane died on Feb. 19 after nearly a year of an ALS diagnosis. He was 53.