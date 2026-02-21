Eric Dane 'really wanted to talk about his daughters' in his final Netflix interview before death

Eric Dane recorded his final interview with hope before his death at 53.

Dane passed away due to complications caused by Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) on Thursday, February 19.

He gave his final interview with full hope that it would offer an “experience of him” to his two daughters, 15-year-old Billie Beatrice Dane and 13-year-old Georgia Geraldine Dane, after his departure from life.

Netflix released the Redeeming Love star’s final interview with Brad Falchuk as part of their series Famous Last Words after his death.

On Friday, February 20, the American television writer and director opened up to PEOPLE magazine about Dane’s desire to record the interview for his girls, Billie and Georgia.

He told the outlet, "Eric really wanted to talk about his daughters, and he really wanted to make sure that they had an experience of him from watching this that they might not have been able to get in other opportunities.”

"But he said, 'Let's just...anything, no 'no-fly zones.' Just go, let's go for it.’ And then we had our conversation. It was beautiful,” Falchuk recalled.

It is pertinent to mention that Dane was diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease and motor neuron disease (MND), in April of last year.