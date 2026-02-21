Barry Manilow gives insight into 'very depressing' doctor visit as he postpones 2026 arena tour due to cancer

Barry Manilow recently revealed he still needs more time to completely recover from his lung surgery.

For those unaware, the 82-year-old American singer-songwriter was diagnosed with early-stage, localized cancer (a "spot") on his left lung. It was found out after an MRI was done following an 11-week bout of bronchitis.

In December of last year, Manilow then underwent surgery to remove a cancerous spot and since then, he is on the road to recovery.

The Grammy winner has been working out on a treadmill three times a day to rebuild his strength.

On Friday, February 20, he took to his Instagram to inform his fans about the postponement of his forthcoming 2026 arena tour.

Manilow shared that he has rescheduled the shows he had planned from February 27 to March 17 due to a health crisis and returned from a "very depressing visit" to his surgeon.

Sharing details of his doctor’s visit, the One Voice crooner admitted that he "still couldn't sing more than three songs in a row” despite doing exercise.

He wrote, "I was sure that I would be able to do the Arena shows in a few weeks: but the doctor "shook his head."

"He looked at me and then he looked at the floor. 'What?' I said," Manilow recalled.

The doctor then went on to explain, "Barry, you won't be ready to do a 90 minute show. Your lungs aren't ready yet. You're in great shape considering what you've been through, but your body isn't ready. You shouldn't do the first Arena shows. You won't make it through."

"Deep down, I wanted to go back-but my body knew what my heart didn't want to admit: I wasn't ready," Manilow said, admitting that he already knew his doctor would say that.