Kate Walsh remembers her 'Grey’s Anatomy' co-star Eric Dane following his death at 53

Kate Walsh recently recalled filming her first Grey’s Anatomy scene with Eric Dane following his demise.

For those unaware, the renowned American actor was diagnosed with the fatal, rare, and progressive disease Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in April 2025 and eventually died at the age of 53 on Thursday, February 2026.

Walsh, who worked with Dane in Grey’s Anatomy, paid a heartfelt homage to her late co-star in an Instagram post on Friday, February 20.

Voicing her thoughts, she penned, "I’m at a loss for words to try to express the sadness around Eric’s passing.”

"First and foremost I am thinking of his girls and Rebecca and holding them in my prayers and my heart,” The Umbrella Academy star noted, referring to Dane’s two daughters, Billie Beatrice Dane and Georgia Geraldine Dane.

Notably, the post also has a series of behind-the-scenes and promotional snaps of Walsh with the late star.

Calling to mind the first scene she recorded with Dane, Walsh said, "I literally remember my very first scene with Eric…an elevator scene at Seattle Greys [an emoji] So, so long ago. I believe it was his first scene on the show too and he was nervous.”

"He was so handsome and I thought ‘but can this guy act?’ [a laughing emoji] and of course he could, and did, and the rest is history,” she stated, appreciating the Euphoria star for his knack for acting, who played Dr. Mark Sloan.

It is pertinent to mention that Walsh, who played Dr. Addison Montgomery on Grey's Anatomy, had an affair with Dane at the start of the show.