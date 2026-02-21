Kayla Nicole reveals surprising reason behind separation from Travis Kelce

Kayla Nicole has finally broken the silence over her failed relationship with Travis Kelce.

The 34-year-old fitness influencer got candid about her past love life during a TikTok live with Love Island star Ace Greene on Thursday, February 19.

When she asked when her last relationship was, Kayla replied, “Probably, like, three years ago now. It’s been a long time.”

Ace then asked Kayla why her last relationship didn’t work, to which she responded, "Who knows? Could be compatibility issues, right person, wrong time.”

“It’s kinda sad because I feel like dating in 2026 is just hard all the way around. I feel like the bar is in hell. So, my new list of requirements is: having a job, that’s at the top of the list," she added.

For those unversed, the sports journalist and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end reportedly ended their relationship in May 2022 after five years of dating.

Travis has since moved on with pop sensation Taylor Swift. The pair exchanged rings last August after dating for two years.