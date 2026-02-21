Matty Healy sets summer wedding date close to ex Taylor Swift's nuptials

Matty Healy sets wedding date close to ex Taylor Swift's nuptials

Matty Healy and his fiancée, Gabbriette Bechtel, have reportedly set the date for their wedding, and it’s close to his ex Taylor Swift's wedding.

The 1975 singer, 36, and the model, 28, are reportedly tying the knot in July this year.

The couple, who announced their engagement in 2024, will get married in a lavish ceremony in California.

Matty’s ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, 36, is rumoured to be marrying her fiancé, Travis Kelce, 36, on June 13, just weeks before the About You singer.

A source told The Sun: "Matty and Gabbriette want this to be the wedding of their dreams and there will be absolutely no expense spared."

"They are desperate for it to be special for all of their loved ones from start to finish, hence why they have spent so much money just to get them there," they continued.

"They’re so excited and certainly know how to party as well. It’s going to be amazing," the mole added.

According to the insider, the couple have already spent $100,000 on flying their loved ones to California for the wedding.

Matty’s mom, Denise Welsh, showered praise on Gabreitte when she confirmed the news of the couple’s engagement on Loose Women.

"We couldn't be happier. She is everything I would want in a daughter in law," she said.