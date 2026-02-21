Who is Punch? Here’s everything to know about the viral sensation winning over internet

A six-month-old Japanese macaque at the Ichikawa City Zoo in Chiba, Japan, has become a global sensation. The abandoned baby monkey who broke millions of hearts online, has been spotted hugging an orangutan stuffed toy given to him as a substitute for his mother.

The zookeepers were quick to take Punch under their gentle care. While the viral macaque was born healthy, his health took a beating after being rejected by his mother.

Several videos circulating online showed other monkeys shoving Punch with his emotional support toy as comfort. In this connection, the statement which was addressed from the zookeepers read: "The adult monkey that dragged Punch is probably the mother of the monkey with whom Punch tried to communicate.”

The zoo had previously said others are warming up to Punch within the enclosure. Additionally the zoo wrote in a post on X, “ He’s all getting groomed, playfully at others, getting scolded, and having all sorts of experiences every day, steadily learning how to live as a monkey within the troop.”

There is no doubt that Punch is just as cute as he can be, but there is something else that hits home for millions of people watching him. He has become a symbol of resilience, hope and the universal truth that everyone deserves and is capable of being loved. The internet sensation of a tiny monkey has won a big heart and taught an even bigger lesson.