Photo: Ryan Coogler explains why his latest project 'Sinners' is so close to his heart

Ryan Coogler has opened up about what makes his latest project Sinners feel so special.

In a new conversation with Deadline, Coogler sat down alongside Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan for a candid discussion about the film and its impact.

During the chat, the filmmaker and his collaborators were asked a series of questions about the project. One of the key questions posed was, “What defines the magic of Sinners for you?”

Lindo shared his perspective first, highlighting the film's emotional resonance with audiences.

“The widespread power and enduring ability of the film to connect with people deeply,” he said.

Meanwhile, Coogler credited the people behind the scenes and in front of the camera for bringing the film to life.

“The magic of the film is my incredible cast,” he explained.

As fans will be aware, Sinners is a horror film, starring Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers set in Mississippi in 1931.

“Getting all these talented people together, they are very lovely to be around, they’ve got different rhythms and they complement really well,” he remarked before moving to a new topic.

Reflecting on his direction in a previous chat with Entertainment Weekly on The Awardist podcast, the director said, “Every day was different. Every scene was different,” as he explained how he directed the actor as an on-screen twin, played by Jordan.