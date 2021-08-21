64 shopkeepers arrested in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The officials of the district administration on Friday arrested 64 shopkeepers for overcharging the customers and not following Covid-19 precautionary measures.

The officials visited several shops on University Road, Tehkal, Shagai Bazaar, Forest Bazaar,

Ring Road, Circular Road, Gulbahar and Ramdas and arrested 64 shopkeepers for overcharging.

Several shopkeepers were arrested for not possessing an official rate-list and violations of the Covid-19 precautionary measures. The officials said that cases had been registered against the shopkeepers.

The administration also claimed that officials visited the fruit and vegetables market on a daily basis to ensure implementation of the rate lists.