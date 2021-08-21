Arif Alvi visits sets of Turkish drama Kurulus Usman

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi, along with his wife Samina Alvi, during his visit to Turkey, reached the set of the historical Turkish drama series Usman Ghazi alias “Kurulus Usman”.

He met the cast, inquired about their well-being and took pictures. The president and his wife were dressed in traditional Turkish caps. The background of the historic play was briefed to him in detail. The president also met actor Burak, who played the role of Usman Ghazi, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

Alvi also asked several questions about the play. When the president asked how many episodes does he intended for the play, actor Burak said in a lighter vein, one thousand! Everyone laughed at that. President Alvi praised the work of all actors.

With pictures of the president’s tour of the drama set, producer of the play, Mehmet Bozdag wrote in his tweet “I thank the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, and his wife Samina Alvi, for visiting the set, for their interest in the play.”

Mehmet also greeted all Pakistanis through the president. Photos and videos of President Arif Alvi and his wife, along with the main characters of the play, have become viral.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser also visited the set of Kurulus Usman along side of the president. The historic Turkish series is being dubbed in Urdu and aired on Geo TV. And this Turkish serial is being followed immensely. Historical Turkish dramas are watched with great interest in Pakistan. Geo TV has been presenting the most popular Turkish drama serial. Just as Pakistani viewers watch their home-produced dramas on Geo TV with great interest, they are also watching their brother country Turkey’s drama serial Kurulus Usman.

Regarding the popularity of the play in Pakistan, producer Mehmet Bozdag said, "I was sure that it would be liked more in Pakistan than in the Arab countries, because Pakistan and Turkey are culturally very close to each other. He said that all Turks have deep love for Pakistan. “Pakistan is part of our souls. It is our heart and soul.”

The drama serial Kurulus Usman season 2 is nowadays on air on Geo TV. The drama serial is popular in Turkey and abroad and has been watched by millions of viewers around the world. Kurulus Osman spotlights on Osman, who was the founder of the Ottoman Empire. He is the son of Ertugrul Ghazi.