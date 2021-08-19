Processions, Majalis to be held on Ashura today

FAISALABAD: Some 25 Majalis and 153 processions will be held across the district today. According to City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry, security would be accorded to participants of two Majalis of A-category, five of B-category and 19 of C-category.

Similarly, security will be provided to 17 processions of A-category, 20 of B-category and 116 of C-category.

The main procession of Muharram 10 will be taken out from Imambargah Jafaria Trust at 8 am and the participants will march Clock Tower from Narwala Road via Bhowana Bazaar, from Clock Tower to Kachehri Bazaar and from Kachehri Bazaar to Gol Kachehri Bazaar, Rail Bazaar and from Rail Bazaar again to Clock Tower Roundabout and from Aminpur Bazaar to Kotwali Chowk, Kotwali Chowk via Narwala Road and the procession will culminate at Markazi Imambargah Jafaria Trust.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution/in-charge Muharram arrangements District Faisalabad Chaudhry Zaheeruddin Wednesday said extraordinary security would be accorded to participants of processions and Majalis.

The administrative machinery, including the provincial ministers, is actively monitoring all security and administrative matters for public safety so that the sanctity of Ashura is not compromised.

He was inspecting the arrangements on procession routes accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan, Acting RPO Sohail Chaudhry and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali.

Additional Commissioners Khurram Shehzad, Muhammad Khalid, AC City Syed Ayub Bukhari and SSP Operations M Afzal were also present on the occasion.

The minister carefully reviewed the administrative and security measures at Clock Tower adjoining bazaars and the Central Imambargah and said that there was no room for any slight slippage in the security arrangements on Muharram 10 and ensured the strictest security matters.

He said that senior officers of district and police administration should keep a close watch on all matters by deploying additional staff at sensitive processions, Majalis and flash points and being present in the field itself.

Ensure the presence of security staff on the roofs of buildings located along the procession routes. He said the monitoring process from the control rooms of DC and SSP operations offices should not be disrupted. The provincial minister said he himself would be present in the field at all times on Ashura.

The commissioner, Acting RPO and the DC gave detailed with the help of maps and charts, and apprised the minister of the administrative and security plan of Ashura processions and Majalis. They said there is also close contact with Ulmas and organizers of processions and Majalis.

MULTAN: More than 500 processions and Majalis would be held in Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran districts on Muharram 10.

Some 14, 946 personnel would provide security to the participants of processions and Majalis in Multan division. In this regard, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali ssaid 509 processions and Majalis were scheduled on Muharram 10 in Multan division. He said 130 Majalis were scheduled in Multan, 7 in Vehari, 58 in Khanewal and 30 in Lodhran.

The RPO said 10,532 police personnel and volunteers in all four districts of Multan division would be held on Muharram 10.

He said 4,364 volunteers are engaged for security for procession participants.

Some 112 Tazia processions will be taken out in Multan on Muharram 10.

The Majlis of Sham-e-Ghariban would be held in Imambargahs Shah Gardez, Imambargah Lal Shah, Mumtazabad, Haveli Mureed Shah, Imambargah Haideria (Gulghast) and Hussainabad Daulat Gate.

SIALKOT: Some 77 Majalis and 87 processions will be taken out in all four tehsils of the district. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq and DPO Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani stated this while inspecting the routes of Muharram processions and Majalis.

They said some 580 policemen and 380 volunteers of civil defence would be deputed to provide security to Imambargahs and the routes of processions in the district.

They said Rescue-1122 relief teams would also perform their duties on Muharram 10 processions.

They said 8-A category and 10-B category and 59-C category Majaalis would be held across the district.

While, 16-A category and 18-B category and 53-C category processions would be held on Muharram 10, he maintained.

They said foolproof arrangements had been made for the security of mourning processions and Majalis, saying that the processions and Majalis would be monitored through CCTV cameras.

The DPO said security had been further tightened to avert any untoward incident.

The DC said that special arrangements were made for the cleanliness of Imambargahs and procession routes.

JHANG: Ashura is being observed today (Thursday) with traditional religious solemnity and fervour amidst tight security across the district to commemorate the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions at Karbala.

The district police have completed foolproof security arrangements for a total of 249 Ashura processions and 164 majalis. A large number of sales of juices, milk and cold drinking water were also set up along the routes of the processions to facilitate the mourners.

Talking to reporters, District Police Officer (DPO) Sarfraz Virk said special security gates and scanners had been placed at the entrance of the central Tazia procession of Ashura that will be brought out from Darbar Gohar Shah amidst strict security arrangements and the participants marched day-long journey through its traditional routes. Another main procession will be taken out from Hawali colonel Ghazanfar Abbas.