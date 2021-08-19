Levies man arrested over trespassing

BATKHELA: A Malakand Levies man was arrested on Wednesday on trespass charges, sources said.

The official sources said a lady constable filed a complaint at the Khar Levies Post and accused a Levies man, Farman, of forcibly entering her house at night along with others.

She said the alleged trespasser was armed when he allegedly entered her house and thus violated her privacy.

Deputy Commissioner Altaf Ahmad Sheikh, who is also the Commandant of the Malakand Levies, took a serious note of the matter and ordered the arrest of the Levies official.

He said no one would be allowed to act this way, adding the Levies man would face punitive action.