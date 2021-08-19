Two motorbikes recovered, lifters arrested

MARDAN: District police arrested two members of a motorcycle lifting gang and recovered two stolen motorcycles on Wednesday.

An official statement said that taking notice of motorcycle thefts in the limits of Lundkhwar Police Station, District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Zahidullah Khan set up an investigation team of Lundkhwar Police Station to trace the lifters of the two-wheelers.

During a raid on Wednesday, the policemen arrested two accused identified as Jahangir, a resident of Kharaki area, and Lal Mohammad, a resident of Katlang.

The arrestees confessed to their crime and police recovered two stolen motorcycles, Honda-125 and CD-70.