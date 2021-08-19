Kidnapped youth recovered, 4 held

KOHAT: The Kohat police on Wednesday recovered a youth and arrested his alleged four kidnappers, sources said.

The official sources said the action was taken in the area near Shin Dhand.

The young man recovered was identified as Saddam Hussain, a resident of Shin Dhand.

Four persons - Zohaib, Waqar, Haider Farooq and Umar Farooq - were arrested on the charges of kidnapping the youth at gunpoint.

The police said a pistol and motorcycle used in the crime were seized from the suspects and taken into custody. A case was lodged at the Jawaki police station and an investigation launched.