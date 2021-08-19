PTI govt committed to developing backward areas: minister

BISHAM: Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Wednesday said that Shangla district had been neglected in the past but the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to developing all hitherto neglected areas in the province.

“Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will visit Puran on August 30. The chief minister wants to bring all the backward areas of the province on a par with the developed areas,” he told a gathering in Shangla Opel

The minister received a warm welcome on his arrival at Shangla Opel. A large number of people were present to receive him who showered him with flower petals.

Shaukat Yousafzai visited various union councils in connection with preparations for the August 30 visit of the chief minister and met party workers.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that special attention was being paid to the promotion of tourism in Shangla which would provide employment to the local people. The development of Shangla was possible with the development of tourism, he added. “Work has been intensified to improve hospitals, schools and roads. Providing clean-drinking water to all people is a top priority,” he said.”

He said that the people were peaceful and hospitable and tourists would enjoy their trip to the beautiful spots of the district.