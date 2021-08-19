Fresh spell of rain expected in KP

PESHAWAR: A fresh spell of rain is expected in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Thursday (today) night which might generate flash flooding and landslides in some vulnerable hilly areas of the province.

In view of the Meteorological Department forecast of rain, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued an alert to the district administrations and relevant departments to take precautionary measures so that losses to life and property could be avoided.

The alert said rain-wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Peshawar, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Kohat, Waziristan, Tank, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan intermittently from August 19 to 21st.

Heavy rain may generate flash flooding in some nullahs of Shangla, Buner, Battagram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat and Kohistan on August 20 and 21.

It was stated that the heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in the vulnerable area of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during this period.

Therefore, the district administrations and relevant departments were asked to take precautionary measures to avoid/minimize human losses and damage to property.

All relevant authorities were asked to inform tourists about the weather forecast, ensure availability of emergency machinery, services staff and other resources, keep monitoring of local seasonal nullahs and in case of any occurrence share updates with PDMA and Peshawar Electric Supply Company.