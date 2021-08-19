Farmer leader calls for controlling fertiliser prices

MARDAN: Haji Niamat Shah Roghani, president Anjuman Kashtkaran, on Wednesday expressed concern over increase in prices of chemical fertilisers and demanded the government to control the same.

Talking to The News, Roghani said that the price of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizers had increased from Rs3,000 to Rs6,500, and that of Nitrate fertilisers from Rs15,00 to Rs1,950. “Ours is an agricultural country, which needs to increase agricultural production. But instead agriculture is on the verge of destruction here,” he added.

He said agricultural lands were shrinking due to townships and plazas. He said that due to the wrong policies of rulers, farmers of the province were living a miserable life as the government had increased the prices of fertilisers, seeds, anti-germ spray and other agricultural products.He said wrong policies were prompting farmers to switch to other professions and jobs. He demanded the government to announce farmers-friendly policies and thus boost agriculture.