20pc people vaccinated against corona in Sargodha division

SARGODHA: Commissioner Dr Farah Masood recently chaired a meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee in which the law and order situation, progress on development projects and corona situation and vaccination were reviewed in detail.

The deputy commissioners of all four districts, parliamentarians, police and officers of departments concerned attended the meeting. The meeting was informed that 1,221 mourning processions would be taken out in all the four districts till Ashura while 5,457 Majalis would be held for which all security agencies were mobilised for foolproof security.

Director Health Dr Riaz told the meeting that more than 20pc of the people had been vaccinated in all the four districts of the division against the target set so far. It was further informed that there were 346 patients of coronavirus in the division, out of which 179 were in Sargodha, 30 in Khushab, 46 in Mianwali and 91 in Bhakkar. The meeting was informed that under the Annual Development Programme in Sargodha division, Rs 2.1276 billion had been allocated for 946 schemes of various departments.

It was further informed that work was underway on 204 schemes in Sargodha district at an estimated cost of Rs 3.18 billion, on 248 in Khushab at an estimated cost of Rs 1.3 billion, on 274 in Mianwali district at an estimated cost of Rs 3.22 billion and on 220 schemes in Bhakkar district at an estimated cost of Rs 1.9 billion.

The parliamentarians also gave their positive feedback to ensure peaceful Muharram and speedy completion of projects in a transparent manner.