Express service to Hayatabad planned

PESHAWAR: TransPeshawar has announced plans to start another express service to Hayatabad from August 25 to accommodate the rising demands of the commuters. The express service would operate from Hayatabad Phase-VI terminal to Gulbahar that would help reduce rush on several stations of the BRT. It would cover 13 stations between Hayatabad and Gulbahar. The express service would operate on the main corridor as well as off corridor to facilitate a large number of passengers by allocating 12 buses for the route.