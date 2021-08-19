‘500-KW grid station being installed

LAHORE:Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said 500KW grid station is being constructed on fast track basis on top priority at state of the art Allama Iqbal Industrial City, a mega project under CPEC.

Talking to a delegation of investors here Wednesday, he said that he had had fruitful meeting with FESCO Chief Executive Bashir Ahmad who said that construction of grid is in full swing under the supervision of a team of highly qualified engineers and hoped to accomplish this task well ahead of schedule. He said progress of grid construction is being monitored on monthly basis to fully ensure quality of work and standards of construction.

Mian Kashif said GM Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL) and his technical teams also gave categorical assurance that sanctioned quota of gas would be made available at the industrial city soon after laying of pipelines. He said that as desired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, investors would be provided all facilities under one window operation including new connections of gas and electricity.