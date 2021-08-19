Firdous terms Imran biggest advocate of peace

LAHORE:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the biggest advocate of peace in the world, including Afghanistan.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Tweet, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented a solution to the Afghanistan problem years ago and today the world had reached the same point. She said that it was necessary to use the leadership skills of the prime minister for peace development and prosperity in the world.