S Arabia opens new military attaché headquarters in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Fayyad Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili has inaugurated the new headquarters of the Saudi Military Attaché in Islamabad, Saudi Gazette reported.

Lt Gen Al-Ruwaili stressed that the opening of the military attaché in its new building reflects the support of the leadership to enhance common interests for cooperation between the two countries in all fields. “The defense and military cooperation field is a bridge of communication and fruitful cooperation between the Saudi armed forces and the Pakistani armed forces,” Lt Gen Al-Ruwaili said.