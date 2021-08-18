Tourist girl commits suicide in Kaghan

MANSEHRA: A young tourist girl from Punjab allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Kunhar River from a hotel in the Mahandri area of Kaghan valley.

“The girl, who according to her family was mentally retarded, jumped into Kunhar River from a hotel’s rooftop. The search for her body is underway,” Wajid Khan, the Kaghan police station in-charge, told reporters here on Tuesday.

The girl, Laiba, a 16-year-old, was staying along with her other 20 family members in a hotel in Mahandri but suddenly went to the rooftop and jumped into Kunhar River.

“Her family stated in the FIR [first information report] that the girl was mentally ill l and had attempted suicide several times earlier too,” said the cop.

He said that police and Rescue 1122 officials were taking part in the search operation to fish out her body from the Kunhar River.

The police started an investigation after lodging the FIR to ascertain the exact cause behind the suicide.