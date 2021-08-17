PAC, PAF Minhas Airbase security handed over to SPU

LAHORE: The security of Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and PAF Minhas Airbase Kamra was officially handed over to Special Protection Unit (SPU) Monday.

Keeping in view the international security situation, Squadron Leader Shiraz Wahab Khan visited the SPU headquarters Manawan. During the visit, he acknowledged the security services of SPU and handed over the security of Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and PAF Base Minhas Kamra to the SPU.

On this occasion, DIG SPU Munir Ahmad Zia Rao said in the wake of current security situation in the world, the SPU would perform on professional lines and ensure secure Pakistan in every way.

Acknowledging the services of SPU, Squadron Leader Shiraz Wahab Khan said the SPU in the past also provided exceptional security to all the CPEC projects. “I am sure that foreigners who are Pakistan’s assets will be extended foolproof security by the SPU even in the current security situation.