Steps to eliminate human trafficking discussed

LAHORE:Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) organised a national seminar on human trafficking here on Monday.

They were addressing a Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, ISCS Director Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, Dean Faculty of Law Dr Amanullah, Director Anti-Human Smuggling, FIA Islamabad Zaheer Ahmad, faculty members and students participated in the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, speakers said that the menace of human trafficking was linked with social problems being faced by the people and a comprehensive social welfare policy could help to eliminate human trafficking. Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar urged the social scientists to come forward and play their role for the elimination of issues like human trafficking.

Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar said that the issue of human trafficking occurred in countries where there were serious human rights violations and people wanted to change their fate at any cost. She said that in Pakistan, there was a huge gender gap in labour force participation.