Dengue eradication activities intensified

LAHORE:Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has intensified dengue prevention activities across the province.

Around 160,022 indoor places and 45,363 outdoor places were checked and larvae were destroyed from 525 places by the department's teams during the last 24 hours. According to a spokesperson for P&SHD, on Monday, the health department teams checked 48,758 indoor places and 8,019 outdoor places in Lahore while larvae were also destroyed from 423 places. On the instructions of Health Secretary Sarah Aslam, the Health department is conducting operations in the whole province to eradicate dengue larva and stop spread of the disease.