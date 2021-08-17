Traffic diversion plan announced for main Muharram processions

The Karachi traffic police has announced the traffic diversion plan for the mourning processions on Muharram 8, 9 and 10 (today till Thursday). The processions in connection with the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) will be taken out from Nishtar Park and terminate at the Imambargah Hussanian Iranian, Kharadar. The traffic police has chalked out the traffic arrangements as under:

Muharram 8 — The procession will pass through Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, Mehfil-e-Shah Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, MA Jinnah Road, Chand Bibi Chowk, Nishtar Road, Nigar Cinema, Altaf Hussain Road, Denso Hall, MA Jinnah Road, Kharadar police station and Bombay Bazaar to reach the imambargah.

Muharram 9 — A procession will be taken out from Liaquatabad via Imambargah Martin Road to the Nishter Park where a Majlis will be held. After the Majlis, the procession will start at the Nishter Park at about 12pm and then proceed to the Imambargah Hussain Iranian, Kharadar.

The route will include the Nishter Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, Mehfil-e-Shah Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, MA Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar, Nawab Mahabbat Khanji Road and Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

Muharram 19 — The procession route will include the Nishter Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, Mehfil-e-Shah Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, MA Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar, Nawab Mahabat Khanji Road and Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

As soon as the processions will start from the Nishter Park, all the vehicular traffic coming from the city side will be diverted towards Soldier Bazaar Road (Bahadur Yar Jang Road), Coast Guard, Anklesaria Chowk to Jubilee or Nishter Road.

All kind of traffic coming from Nazimabad will be diverted from Lasbela towards Nishter Road and the zoological garden to reach their destinations. The traffic coming from the Liaquatabad side will be diverted to Martin Road towards the jail side. These vehicles will be permitted to proceed to jail, Jamshed Road, Dadabhoy Noorji Road, Kashmir Road, Shahrah-e-Quaideen and Sharea Faisal to reach their destination.

All kind of traffic coming from Stadium Road side will proceed via New MA Jinnah Road. These vehicles will be diverted on Dadabhoi Noorji Road towards Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal, Shahrah-e-Quaideen and Sharea Faisal.

The traffic coming from the Super Highway and Gulberg side will be diverted from Liaquatabad No10 towards Nazimabad No 2 and will proceed via Habib Bank Flyover, Estate Avenue Road and Sher Shah to Mauripur Road.

For return, these vehicles will adopt the same route. All kind of traffic coming from the National Highway side will be diverted from Rashid Minhas Road towards Stadium Road, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad No 10 and Nazimabad No 2, and will proceed via Habib Bank Flyover, Estate Avenue Road, Shershah to Mauripur Road. For return journey, these vehicles will adopt the same route.

The traffic will not be permitted to proceed along the route of the procession from Gurumandir. These vehicles will be diverted to Bahadur Yar Jang Road. All the vehicular traffic coming from Shahrah-e-Quaideen will not be allowed to proceed towards Numaish, except those arriving for participating in the procession having stickers pasted on their windscreens issued from the traffic police, and will be diverted from the Society signal.

Traffic of MA Jinnah Road will not be allowed from Preedy Street, Aga Khan-III Road and Mansfield Street to proceed towards Saddar.

No traffic will be allowed to pass MA Jinnah Road-Preedy Street junction until the procession has crossed the intersection. All kind of traffic coming from the zoo and Aga Khan-III Road will be allowed till Anklesaria Hospital.