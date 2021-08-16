Girl dies, eight children injured in grenade explosion

SUKKUR: A girl was killed and eight other children were injured in an explosion of a hand grenade near Radhan area of district Dadu. Noor Mallah, a resident of village Tayyab Mallah near Radhan in district Dadu, said the children were playing at the bank of the Indus River, where they found a ball-shaped packet, which they had brought to the village. He said when the children were playing with that packet, a sudden explosion occurred, killing one girl and injuring as many as eight children. Police and local residents shifted the body and injured to the Larkana Civil Hospital. The injured were later on identified as Naseeba, Shahzado, Bibi Tayyab, Zarina, Mahboob, Nisar and Pyaro, while the deceased as Naseeba Mallah.