‘Serious efforts needed to address alarming issue of climate change’

The unexpected climate change is a real challenge for the whole world and serious efforts are required to address this alarming issue. We can tackle serious issues like global warming only through effective tree plantation campaigns.

These views were expressed by Karachi University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi during an Independence Day plantation drive on Saturday. He inaugurated the drive by planting sapling at the KU Clinic. The University of Karachi and the Dua Foundation jointly launched the special plantation campaign.

“We all have a responsibility to plant as many trees as possible and to take part in the tree plantation activities and secure the future of the coming generations. This is so unfortunate that rather than promoting tree plantation in Pakistan people cut them down relentlessly,” Prof Iraqi remarked.

“However, it is satisfying that at the government level, not only awareness is being provided about tree plantation drives, but also practical work is being done due to which private institutions and welfare organisations are also working to promote the culture of tree plantation in the country.”

The VC stressed the need to impose strict restrictions on deforestation to eliminate environmental pollution. “The tree plantation campaign is a great initiative and millions of trees are planted every year during the tree plantation campaigns, but unfortunately thousands of plants are wasted due to lack of care and maintenance.”

On the occasion, Director Landscape Gardening Council Dr Muhammad Fahim Siddiqui said that more than 500 saplings had been planted on Saturday, including three varieties of more than 100 date palms.

General Secretary Dua Foundation Dr Faiyaz Alam said that during the last six months the foundation had provided more than 20 000 types of fruit and flowery plants to the university, and this journey would continue in the future as well.

Dr Akmal Waheed of the university’s clinic informed the audience that soon all the barren land in the surroundings of the clinic would be covered with different types of plants, which would give it a new and beautiful look.

Dean Arts and Social Sciences Prof Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah, Dean Science Professor Dr Nasra Khatoon, Chairperson Department of Criminology Professor Dr Farah Iqbal, Students’ Adviser Dr Syed Asim Ali, Prof Dr Nusrat Idrees, Un-charge Transport Dr Qadeer Muhammad Ali, Provost Professor Girls Hostel Dr Samina Saeed, faculty members and employees were also present on this occasion.