Pakistan: A better tomorrow

Pakistan went through a difficult time in the last eighteen months as the Coronavirus pandemic swept through the nation, causing invaluable loss of lives and livelihood. But now, things are finally starting to turn around. The government is carrying out a massive vaccination campaign, economic growth is picking up, travel and leisure activities are increasing again. On this Independence Day, it seems like the country is heading towards a more prosperous tomorrow.

However, the turmoil is now in the past and there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future. Finally, Pakistan’s economy is getting back on the right track. The trade and commerce have resumed, industries are running at a brisk pace, exports have bounced back, and inflation is subsiding. Against this backdrop, the employment levels and household incomes should increase. Secondly, hundreds of thousands of people are getting vaccinated daily which puts Pakistan in a good position to defeat the pandemic.

Pakistan has been blessed with stunning natural beauty and breathtaking landscapes that are, without doubt, some of the most, perhaps the most, beautiful places on earth. From the Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan that runs alongside some of the most amazing rock formations to the famed ice-capped Karakoram mountain range in the north, to the historic Mughal era architecture of Lahore, to the mesmerising Kaghan valley in KPK’s Mansehra district, to the bustling city of Karachi, to Sindh’s sprawling Thar desert, Pakistan offers unique holiday experiences for every kind of traveller. From desert safaris to scuba diving to glacier climbing, Pakistan has something for everyone.

Before the pandemic, Pakistan’s tourism industry was experiencing a boom. The top tourist spots were full of millions of people from other cities as well as foreigners. There was a 70% increase in the number of foreign tourists in 2018 which contributed around $2 billion to the exchequer, and Pakistan was just getting started. But the rapid spread of the Coronavirus brought the tourism industry to a standstill. A revival, however, is currently underway, all thanks to the economic growth and successful vaccination campaigns. Now those families who are living in a sort of confinement under the lockdown situation are making the most of this revival by going to their favourite destinations. Once again, Swat Valley, Murree, Hunza, Gorakh Hills, Lahore’s restaurants, and Karachi’s beaches are swarming with tourists, including many foreigners who came from all over the world following the resumption of flight operations. As the atmosphere keeps getting better, the tourism industry will move from strength to strength and will bring progress and prosperity to the country.

The recovery in the tourism sector will be accompanied by an upswing in the food and beverage industry. Pakistan offers some of the world’s most delicious and unique foods. Every town and city uses its own authentic and exceptional products to make mouthwatering dishes. From high-end restaurants to roadside stalls, all provide millions of people with memorable culinary experiences. Every region in Pakistan has a blend of exclusive flavours. This includes Peshawar’s Tikka and Namkeen Gosht, Karachi’s Nihari and Biryani, Lahore’s Paaye and Murgh Cholay, Mardan’s Chapli Kebabs, Quetta’s Dumpukht and Roosh, as well as a vast array of local street food dishes, or different kinds of delicious snacks, fruits, nuts, salads, and vegetables. Given the variety, it is virtually impossible to list all the different kinds of delicious foods available in the country. The food experience itself is so wonderful that it motivates many locals and foreigners to travel hundreds or even thousands of miles to taste, as confirmed by several renowned international food vloggers, "life-changing meals."

Pakistan has faced numerous economic and social issues in the last eighteen months. Although some headwinds remain, the good thing is that the country is heading in the right direction of progress and prosperity. On this Independence Day, let’s promise to stay united against challenges, work together for its development, and celebrate its diversity, natural beauty, food, architecture, and culture.