Fayyaz Chohan returns as Punjab govt spokesman

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has returned as the Punjab government’s spokesman, a week after Firdous Ashiq Awan resigned from the position.

According to Geo News, Chohan’s appointment was approved by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Shortly after his appointment, Chohan updated his Twitter profile to “Minister for Prisons and Spokesperson Government of Punjab”.

Chohan has been serving as the province’s prisons minister for Punjab since August 2018 after he was removed as the provincial minister for information. He was replaced by Awan.

Chohan’s appointment as the spokesperson came in effect from Friday, August 13. Per the guidelines from previous such appointments, it is expected that Chohan will be taking part in issuing statements and updates about government policies, programmes and their progress.