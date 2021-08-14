Coronavirus lockdown: SCCI seeks package for small traders

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has asked the provincial government to announce a relief package for small traders affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking at a meeting at the Chamber House, SCCI President Sherbaz Bilour said the government should provide incentives to the small traders, who had been affected the most by the pandemic.

A press release said acting Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Zafar Ali Shah visited the chamber on Friday.

The SCCI head asked the government to allow businesses around the clock under strict standard operating procedures as lockdown would add to the problems of the traders.

He called for waiving off utilities bills of traders as well as concession in rents of district government and Auqaf properties for next six months. He also demanded the provision of interest-free loans to the traders.

Sherbaz Bilour said steps should be taken to facilitate the traders and address their problems.

Expressing concern over crackdowns on factories and harassment of staff, the SCCI chief said the illegal actions should be stopped immediately. He expressed resentment over lack of proper representation of SCCI in provincial industrial policy 2021 and boards of relevant provincial government departments.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah while responding to questions of the business community said the government was taking steps to resolve issues of taxpayers.

He added businesses and industrial activities were essential for the economic turnaround of the country.

The official said the implementation of Covid-19 SOPs and meeting of vaccination targets was important to revive businesses and trade activities.