Allegation against PM: Punjab PA sees commotion

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly witnessed a day of commotion on Friday with heightened personalised criticism of the top leadership from both the opposition and the treasury benches, which led to the chair expelling two MPAs of PMLN on the demand of Law Minister Raja Basharat.

While enthusiastic members from both sides made accusations and counteraccusations against the central leaders of the PTI and the PMLN, nothing was audible as several members were shouting at the top of their voices. They tore the copies of agenda and also thumped desks.

Nawabzada Waseem Badozai, member panel of chairmen, who was conducting the proceedings, became completely helpless in running the proceedings smoothly. At first he adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes, but the trouble erupted again as soon as the proceedings resumed. The chair accepted a demand of the law minister that the ruling party would not allow the proceedings unless the chair expelled the two opposition members who criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan by name. The chairman ordered suspension of two PMLN members, Malik Arshad and Mirza Javed, for one day, and expelled them from the House.

The trouble started during the Question-Hour when, speaking on a point of order, PMLN member Malik Arshad commented on a query that the reason why the PTI government could not ban narcotics in the country was that their leader was himself an addict.

The remarks broke loose a volley of criticism and shouts from the treasury benches as many members began speaking simultaneously, making counter criticism and allegations against the PMLN leadership. Even Law Minister Raja Basharat said the opposition’s leaders were thieves, but they were accusing Prime Minister Imran Khan. He demanded the chair that he would not allow the House proceedings unless the two members of the opposition, who uttered non-parliamentary words directly against the prime minister, were expelled. He asked the chair to call in the security personnel to take the two members out.

PMLN MPA Rana Mashhood said if the law minister was interested in countering the opposition, he should contest outside the assembly. When the House resumed after 15 minutes, the members from both sides resumed exchanging heated and harsh words. The chair finally expelled the two opposition members. In retaliation, the opposition walked out of the House in protest, by pointing the quorum. Quorum was found complete after counting, but the proceedings could not last long as shortly after that the chairman adjourned the House indefinitely.