Entry of unvaccinated tourists into Mansehra banned

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Friday imposed a complete ban on the entry of the unvaccinated tourists into the district, particularly in Kaghan valley.

“The fourth wave of coronavirus is a serious one and according to the data compiled by the health department there is constant surge in the positive case in the district so henceforth hotels couldn’t entertain unvaccinated tourists,” said an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan.

It further said that a ban on the entry of unvaccinated tourists in the district, particularly in Balakot tehsil (Kaghan valley) is put in place in light of the provincial government's successive orders. “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government wants imposition of ban on provision of various facilities to unvaccinated tourists at the hotels in the district,” said the order. “The ban is put in place under section 144 of Crpc 1898 in the district, particularly in Balakot tehsil. And hotel and motel owners found guilty of breach would be booked,” the order added.