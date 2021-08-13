Barrister Sultan files nomination papers for AJK president slot

MUZAFFARABAD: PTI AJK chapter President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry filed nomination papers for the slot of Azad Jammu & Kashmir president on Thursday.

Federal Minister Kashmir and GB Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur had announced his name for the presidentship Wednesday night after approval from Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Prime Minister Imran Khan. Barrister Sultan’s nomination was proposed by PTI’s assembly member Khwaja Farooq Ahmad and Dewan Mohiuddin, while Pakistan People’s Party candidate Mian Abdul Waheed filed his nomination papers for the slot of joint opposition candidate.

The presidential elections will be held on Aug 17 in the AJK Legislative Assembly, while newly elected president will take oath of his office of on Aug 24. The PTI, being the largest party in AJK Assembly, is expected to get elected its candidate Barrister Sultan as president.