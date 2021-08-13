 
close
Fri Aug 13, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 13, 2021

Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz assumes charge as MD BoK

National

 
August 13, 2021

PESHAWAR: Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz has joined The Bank of Khyber (BOK) as managing director & CEO on Thursday, said a press release.

Ali Gulfaraz brings with him an extensive professional experience of 25 years in global corporate and investment banking. He started his career with Bank of America in Pakistan and later moved to London. Ali Gulfaraz left Bank of America to join Mizuho Corporate Bank, London and rose to the position of Managing Director-Head of Corporate & Investment Banking for UK, Ireland & Nordic countries. Before joining the Bank of Khyber, he remained associated with Fauji Foundation as Member, Board of Directors.

More From Pakistan

Latest News