Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz assumes charge as MD BoK

PESHAWAR: Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz has joined The Bank of Khyber (BOK) as managing director & CEO on Thursday, said a press release.

Ali Gulfaraz brings with him an extensive professional experience of 25 years in global corporate and investment banking. He started his career with Bank of America in Pakistan and later moved to London. Ali Gulfaraz left Bank of America to join Mizuho Corporate Bank, London and rose to the position of Managing Director-Head of Corporate & Investment Banking for UK, Ireland & Nordic countries. Before joining the Bank of Khyber, he remained associated with Fauji Foundation as Member, Board of Directors.