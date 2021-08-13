‘Rights of minorities to be protected’

BARA: District administration in Khyber district on Thursday vowed to protect the rights of minorities.

Speaking at an open forum, Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad said minorities including Sikh, Hindu and Christians had long suffered due to militancy in the district and administration would support them.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Welson Wazir? District Police Officer Wasim Riaz, Assistant Commissioner Bara Naik Muhammad Bangash, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shah Wazir, Tehsil Municipal Officer Amir Zeb, officials of various departments and people from minorities attended the forum.

On the occasion, the participants informed administration officials that the government had delayed payment of compensation for the destroyed infrastructure, construction of crematorium, birth registration and other certificates, employment on minorities’ quota and other issues.

The deputy commissioner directed the heads of the departments concerned to resolve the grievances by taking immediate steps.