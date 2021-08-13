 
Plantation drive at ARL

Islamabad

 
Rawalpindi : Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) in collaboration with Punjab Environmental Protection Department (EPD) Rawalpindi launched monsoon plantation ‘Plant for Pakistan’ Campaign at ARL Vegetable Farm, Morgah, Rawalpindi, saysa press release.

Guests from EPD, National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) and National Cleaner Production Centre (NCPC) participated in the ceremony.

Chaudhry Nazeer, chairman, Environment Divisional Committee and Rafeeq Ahmed, deputy director- EPA inaugurated the ceremony by planting saplings.

Sardar Lall Khan (manager HR & Admin) briefed the guests about ARL’s initiatives taken for the protection of environment and biodiversity conservation.

Representatives of EPD appreciated ARL’s endeavors and assured their full support for such activities. This campaign is in the continuation of ARL’s Plantation drive in which 10 to 12 thousand healthy plant saplings are planted every year.

