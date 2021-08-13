IG meets editors

Islamabad : Inspector-General Islamabad police Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman has said that the force has declared a war against drugs.

He was talking to a group of editors at his office on Wednesday. Both the sides discussed the overall law and order situation in the capital city. Giving a briefing to the journalists, the SSP Operations Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer said that the police have arrested several drug-peddlers as it continues a campaign against the menace. He briefed the journalists about the cost of usage of drugs the nation could pay if the menace is checked.

The editors appreciated the police for its performance and action against the drug-peddlers and gave suggestions to overcome the menace. They also assured the police of their best cooperation in highlighting the impact of drugs on society.

The IGP also thanked the journalists for their support in the noble cause. DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kousar, DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer and other officers were also present on the occasion.