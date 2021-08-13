37 shops sealed for SOPs violations

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi District Administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Aqiq Khan has sealed 37 shops, four snooker clubs and arrested 11 persons for violating coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government.

According to district administration spokesman, the administration under the supervision of DC conducted raids in different markets and imposed fines amounting to Rs171,000 on restaurants and shops for violating the orders of the government.

He informed that City Traffic Police (CTP) and Regional Transport Authority also penalised the transporters with Rs303,600 fines.

CTP issued 1116 challan slips to different vehicles worth Rs280,100 while 721 bikers were challaned and imposed Rs144,200 fine.

308 challan slips were issued to private cars with Rs92,400 fines while 87 Public Service Vehicles were imposed Rs43,500 fines for violating the rules.

Assistant Commissioner City, Rawalpindi Waqas Sikandari sealed 17 including 13 shops and four snooker clubs.

AC Kahuta Yasir Rizwan sealed seven shops.

17 shops were also sealed at Murree Road Rawalpindi while 11 violators were sent behind the bars during the operation launched to ensure implementation of SOPs.

He informed that the DC had directed the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates to remain in the field and ensure strict implementation of the SOPs and other preventive measures issued by the government to contain spread of coronavirus.

DC urged the citizens to adopt all possible precautionary measures against corona as implementation of SOPs is inevitable to control spread of the virus.

Necessary action was also being taken against the violators, he said adding, the Delta variant is the fastest, fittest and most formidable version of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 for which special precautionary measures should be adopted by all the citizens.

He informed that the administration had accelerated its ongoing operation to ensure implementation of SOPs and conducting raids in entire district.